Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
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Great quote : “Smaller homes are delivering smaller energy bills and other benefits for some Massachusetts residents.” Poverty and a reduced standard of living are great virtues, and the CO2 Carbon Cult is ready to help you achieve poverty.

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