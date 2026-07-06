From the “what could go wrong?” file, the Daily Mail asks “Is this the key to preventing a Super El Niño? Scientists want to dim the SUN to shield the oceans from heatwaves”. Mind you it is a rule of journalism that the answer to any rhetorical headline question is “No” because otherwise they wouldn’t ask, they’d say. Another rule of journalism is that if you read the newspapers and are confronted with countless daily evidences of the smug incompetence of government you would say no to almost any proposal to give them more power and responsibility. (Actually it’s not; voters do the opposite daily worldwide. But it should be.) And that Mail item does admit that “this extreme geoengineering technique is highly controversial, and even the researchers aren’t sure what the consequences would be. Co–author Professor Phoebe Zarnetske, of Michigan State University, warns: ‘There’s very little known about the ecological impacts.’“ So yeah, let’s just bust the Earth and the Sun and hope for the best.

A month ago Bloomberg warned us that climate heating could ruin the World Cup and, for good measure, “All of Sports”. Our own view is that what could ruin the World Cup is soccer being such a low-scoring game (as of Thursday, only 13 of 48 teams had scored 6 goals or more in total). But why be rude? Oh, right. Because the story relies on World Weather Attribution, a classic own-goal.

Marco Navarrro-Génie writes on his Haultain Institute Substack that world-famous-in-Canada environmentalist David Suzuki just gave a speech that “is the clearest distillation in years of what Suzuki’s environmentalism actually is: a theology, fully developed, internally coherent, and almost entirely disconnected from the evidentiary standards of the discipline whose authority it constantly invokes.” And it is surely indicative of something quasi-religious that it has saints and heretics. Though not, in this one, salvation apparently.

Better call Holland. See “Sea Level Rise Is Swallowing Farmland at Alarming Rates”. How alarming? Alarmingly alarming. According to SciTechDaily, “Coastal farmland in the Mid-Atlantic is being overtaken by rising seas faster than forests, revealing an overlooked rural front in climate-driven marsh migration.” Climate-driven marsh migration. Katie, bar the door! Here come the reeds. But um “Drawing on decades of satellite data and recent field measurements, the study found that about 25,000 acres of farmland disappeared in the Chesapeake and Delaware Bay watersheds between 1984 and 2022 because of sea level rise.” So was climate change causing sea level rise in 1984? Did it hit that early? And haven’t the seas (ahem) been rising for 20,000 years? And a lot less quickly in the last 6,000 or so? Well, the piece naturally says “As sea levels rise because of human-driven climate change”. But the facts say otherwise.

Speaking of saying the thing that is not, Bloomberg Green emails us “Climate inflation is here” only to snatch it back with “Researchers are increasingly trying to pinpoint the impact of climate change on the economy. One place where extreme weather is showing up is in grocery bills – but it’s hard to quantify exactly how much.” So climate inflation is not here, just rhetoric inflation. They hit us again with “the emerging field of climate inflation and how extreme weather is making everything from water bills in the UK to health insurance in India more expensive” then snatch it back with things like the Iran war, COVID and all kinds of things that really did make food more expensive. But then they hit us again with “In the background, a less obvious force is also ratcheting up prices, but its effects risk lasting longer and being harder to predict. Climate change is turning one-off weather shocks into more regular events that can decimate harvests and strain supply chains.” Except of course the data don’t show extreme weather getting more common, more extreme or both. But present is future as well as past in the wacky world of climate so “As their effects compound, extreme heat and droughts threaten to make climate inflation an economic fixture.” Here, but not. And coming soon.