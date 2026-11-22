Bloomberg Green under the email subject line “Defying Trump” chortles “President Donald Trump may have pulled the US out of the Paris accord, but Democrats at COP31 made it clear they’re committed to addressing global warming. UN Secretary-General António Guterres told Bloomberg he was encouraged by the message…” And we hate to nitpick, but during the latest thing that wasn’t a UN conference, what was it again, oh yeah the 2026 midterm election, Democrats steered more or less clear of climate zanies and said they’d focus on affordability, especially of diesel and gasoline. Were they just pulling a fast one? Because we get that there are people who find democracy quite the snooze by contrast with COP gatherings… but what if American voters aren’t on that list? Defying the public doesn’t have quite the same ring.

Perhaps though it’s all in the mind. Reuters “Sustainable Switch” leans on that old left-wing trope “Can a rebrand of climate action work? That’s what today’s newsletter seeks to find out as we follow the developments at the COP31 summit in Turkey. Organizers are increasingly emphasising economic necessity rather than environmental obligations. ‘Do it to bolster the economy and bring down the cost of living,’ is the message being delivered on the plenary stage of the annual UN conference to capture the attention of governments wrestling with crises that have pushed global warming down the list of priorities. We’ll assess whether the new messaging can shift priorities and reflect on previous attempts to reframe the climate debate.” You do that. We for our part will focus on whether the marketing campaign is accurate and honest.

You ain’t foolin’. Roger Pielke Jr. recounts debating prominent alarmist Andrew Dessler and trying to pin him down on the weird claim that climate change “causes” weather events rather than being a description of such events if and when they differ from what happened previously. Dessler kept saying stuff like “Didn’t answer the question. Why is atmospheric water vapor increasing? Because of climate change, right?” and RPJ kept saying stuff like “Nope/ When the IPCC reports that a change has been detected in a climate variable, water vapor or any other, it typically (but not always) seeks to attribute that change to causes/ It is obvious circular and content-free to conclude that climate change caused detected change – change caused change.” But Dessler never did get it, instead pointing out where the IPCC uses the same daffy language. On which we respond with an entire video on this error, how widespread it is, and how inimical to sensible discussion. Because people in a panic about change causing change by changing changeliness are babbling in circles not doing science.

Overshoot watch: The Guardian chants in with “World heading for ‘irrevocable overshoot’ of global temperature thresholds, analysis warns”. And if “analysis” isn’t enough to get you to toss aside independent judgement and start stampeding, “Failure to cut emissions will ‘consign humanity to disasters they are unable to adapt to’, report says”. Report, no less. From, if you care, Climate Action Tracker, which says “Without rapid action, the world is heading to irrecoverable overshoot”.

AMOC of the week: “AMOC may collapse, cooling parts of Europe by 3 to 10°C” from MSN channeling “Astrum” (and yes, we know MSN links tend to expire and the Astrum story keeps routing back to MSN and people who can’t post things online shouldn’t talk about science). But also CBS with “The AMOC ocean current could collapse. If it does, it could change Chicago’s weather for 1,000 years.” Unless it doesn’t. But the story will be back.

As for atmospheric rivers, which we thought had been eclipsed by heat storms or something, no, they’re back and we’re all going to die: “‘Parade of damaging atmospheric rivers’ raises risk of flooding, landslides in B.C.” Of course it has always rained in BC, most of which is a temperate rainforest, a telltale sign.

Then from the “climate-science-is-settled-and-worse-than-scientists-thought” file, Bloomberg Green intones that: “World leaders speaking at COP31 share a worrisome problem: the consequences of a warming world are outpacing the scientific models. A project by Bloomberg Green uses exclusive data projections to visualize just how much extreme weather trends are diverging from expectations.” So scientists always right but always wrong, only journalists know. And can we unplug the models since they stink?

Oh here’s a surprise. A much-touted project for Canada’s chilly North, to “help the Yukon transition away from diesel, support the use of renewables, and help manage daily fluctuations in electricity supply and demand”, is behind schedule. Or rather behind behind schedule, as it was originally meant to be up and running 2022, then this summer and now it’s projected for uh they’ll get back to us. Meanwhile “But even without the battery, Yukon Energy says it will be able to rely on additional diesel generators to produce 5.2 more megawatts of power this winter than in 2025, when the grid nearly reached its capacity.” Whaddaya mean, “even without”?