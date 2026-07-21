Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire
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John, you have identified a huge problem with the Net Zero madness. We squander trillions of dollars on this absurd nonsense while real human problems are ignored or starved of funding. Over a million people die every single year of tuberculosis and almost a million people die every year of malaria. The human suffering and economic cost of these two curses on mankind are truly staggering. Tuberculosis could be stopped completely for a handful of billions of dollars per year. The malaria parasite could be exterminated from the planet for a similar handful of billions of dollars per year. We eliminated smallpox by a focused, dedicated effort. This is clearly detailed in Bjorn Lomborg's book Best Things First. Net Zero is not a victimless crime. The self-righteous creeps supporting Net Zero have a vast amount of blood on their hands.

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