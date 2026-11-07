Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Peter Floyd's avatar
Peter Floyd
5h

Sure Trudeau, you said that they can go green the fastest. But wait, there's more, stay tuned to the actual data!

Max Roser, of Our World in Data, Posted the following,

"Outside China, the world’s use of coal has barely changed since the late 1980s. It was just over 20,000 terawatt-hours back then, and almost four decades later, it is still the same.

But the change has been very different in China. The country has increased the use of coal enormously, and today, China is burning more coal than the rest of the world combined."

Yet Canada ok with EV dumping on our shores.

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