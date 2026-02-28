Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Robson's avatar
John Robson
9h

Thanks. I'm not sure they're deliberately obtuse; stupidity has far more practitioners than it does defenders.

Reply
Share
Chris's avatar
Chris
9h

A beautiful piece John. Thoroughly enjoyed it (similar to most of your writings where the CDN newsletter is a morning delight for me here in Houston). So scientists are super knowledgeable about their specialty yet cannot see the system view. It is spooky and weird. Deliberately obtuse but to what end?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture