Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
7h

Its like the Palliser Triangle here in western canada.

Back in the mid-1800's Captain John Palliser was sent out to explore and he reported back that a large area in what became SE alberta and SW Sask was uninhabitable desert, which is now called the Palliser triangle.

Except when settlers came out a couple decades later they found lush prairie and open water and thought he was smoking crack.

Cyclical change. I guess that is climate change, the continuous sort.

Its been an overall dry winter here as well, except for the foot of snow last night

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Thomas Robinson's avatar
Thomas Robinson
5h

Of course they could adopt responsible policies. San Diego has the largest desalination plant in the west and we are building facilities to recycle our sewage water.

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