Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire
Oct 20

Another great quote: “ ’As we also complain that when drastic cooling is cited as an obvious consequence of drastic warming we are in the presence not of a scientific theory but of a cult.” The preponderance of tipping points is also a dead giveaway. With Halloween coming, some climate ghosts and goblins must be arriving soon. 🙄

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