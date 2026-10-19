Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Barry Stagg's avatar
Barry Stagg
Oct 19

Centralized Planning Perfectionism:

In the utterly conventional Canadian Bureaucracy State, substantive progress just gets in the way of the real goal.

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John Wood's avatar
John Wood
Oct 19

Just before they call the next election it will be announced as a project that will be pushed through to the next hurtle to reiterate how the federal government is working for the prosperity of Chinada.

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