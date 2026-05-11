Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Clayton Oberg's avatar
Clayton Oberg
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I suspect a course correction for Canada might only be possible if a similar buyout is provided to the Carneys and Brookfield. At a billion dollars it would be a bargain.

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