An alert reader/viewer sends us a notice from his local church about saving us from… sin? Heck no. Boooring. The salvation now on offer is from the climate emergency, hence this one’s about a National Emergency Briefing on the dread climate climatry. Apparently if only the Prime Minister or some such massively unimpressive figure would finally act then Britain will… uh… Say, hasn’t its government been banging on for decades about climate change since it was global warming, and imposing ruinous policies that crushed the economy without doing a thing for the weather? Of course you might say the church has been banging on about sin for some time without human conduct improving. But only if you haven’t spent much time in most modern churches. Because it’s remarkable how the zealots have taken over all kinds of institutions, from religious to municipal, and diverted them from their ostensible purpose to pushing an agenda most people aren’t much interested in until it’s suddenly a massive problem for them. Not least because among the strange bedfellows here sliding this agenda forward is Red China, hardly a friend even of the most lukewarm and this-worldly types of Christianity.

Part of what’s so silly about this particular church initiative is that it’s redundant. For instance, the notice of the event invites people who find the Sermon on the Mount too dull, or difficult, to:

“Join us for a screening of the People’s Emergency Briefing – an eye-opening film bringing together nine leading UK scientists and experts with the latest evidence and why it matters for things like: 🌧️ Extreme weather 🍞 Food security 🏥 Health 💷 Cost of living/ The film is based on the National Emergency Briefing in Westminster (featured by ITV, Channel 4 and The Times) with appearances from Chris Packham, Deborah Meaden, and a range of voices from across the UK.”

Say what? It was already on ITV and Channel 4 and in the Times? Then what have you to add? Well, see:

“After the film there will be a short open facilitated discussion about what it means for our community and what we can do together”.

Yeah. Facilitated. We bet. Lest some clown leap up and go “What extreme weather?” or “Aren’t most crops at all-time production highs, with obesity rather than hunger the big food problem?” or “Doesn’t cold kill far more people than heat?” or “Isn’t the big problem with the cost of living that energy prices are skyrocketing because our government bet big on wind and solar, essentially banned fracking, and otherwise danced about like Salome bewitching people into very foolish choices?

Uh, sorry. If you belong to the Anglican Church that reference might be incomprehensible. As might the various references to actual evidence on climate. But if you walked into a chemistry class and were urged to repent, unless of sloppy study habits, poor attendance and a belief that chlorine or carbon were actually evil, you’d think the professor had chosen the wrong career or gone through the wrong door.

When you go to church and are urged boldly to endorse the conventional wisdom and never mind that silly old God, the same is surely very much in order.

P.S. Our correspondent asked “Can you suggest the best of your many wonderful articles with which to challenge such alarmism please?” to which we respond with the Zen saying that when the student is ready the teacher will appear, and suggest diving into whatever looks to address what’s currently on your mind. Including our all-time view-leader video rebutting the claim of a 97% scientific consensus, the latter very much part of the climate orthodoxy catechism rather than of genuine science, and also, of course, “Is Climate Change A Religion?” with the plot spoiler “not in a good way”.