Robson on Climate Nonsense

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The Nemeth Report's avatar
The Nemeth Report
Oct 6

WWA reports are being used in the Boulder vs Suncor case and other climate litigation. That seems to be why it was created in the first place, to provide "evidence" for litigation. I asked google about it: https://share.google/aimode/XQRSvFhJYcRyUqCQi

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Harry's avatar
Harry
Oct 6

Turns out, it wasn’t far from “greenhouse gases” to “greenhouse gaslighting.”

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