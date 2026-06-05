Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman
15m

“….Right-wing think tanks and climate skeptics glommed onto this debate to make a handful of bad-faith arguments that have relatively little to do with the generally good-faith academic discussions about the merits of RCP8.5.”

Add “generally good faith to the growing activist lexicon that includes “mostly peaceful protests”, “settled science”, “the budget will balance itself” and “97 per cent of scientists agree”.

Great essay John.

Your contributions to this subject are critical, crucial, and essential.

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