The pause that does not refresh
Half a century ago William Simon quoted a friend’s wisecrack that “A Republican is a Democrat who knows he’s crazy.” In Canada today it could be said of the new Liberal administration under Mark Carney, which looked all set to do a 180° spin on Trudeau’s inane climate policy, but decided to keep going and make it a clean 360°. Determined to set aside Ba…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.