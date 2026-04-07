Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire
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Thanks for the post, John. Some people can brighten a room by their presence in it. Some, like Ehrlich, can brighten a room by leaving it. Some have made the world a worse place by living in it. Ehrlich’s legacy is not a good one. John, never lose your sense of humor or your basic kindness. Your legacy, as best as I understand it, is a good one. Standing up for truth in a kind and encouraging way is something Jesus would have us do.

We lost our little dog Alyeska yesterday. She was the most loving individual of any species that I ever encountered, and we miss her so deeply. She leaves a beautiful legacy behind. I can only hope that my life can be as big a blessing as hers was.

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