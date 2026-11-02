Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Gordon McLean's avatar
Gordon McLean
5h

Democracy Watch in Canada has highlighted Carney's refusal to sell his interests within the Blind Trust since he became Prime Minister as basically unethical.

The taxpayer money going to people to purchase heat pumps does not serve the interests of the Canadian economy or taxpayers, so who does benefit? Your column answers this question.

The irony of Canadians bristling at the thought of being the 51st state, but willingly becoming part of the EU (ok associate member status) is rather rich.

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Clayton Oberg's avatar
Clayton Oberg
7h

One of your better ones, John, and that’s saying something! In Calgary we now have only one news station, where call in shows predominate. The host and callers on one of the shows can't stop talking about the $130 million wasted on our referendum and how that could have gone to healthcare or education. I've never heard the $30B Pathways project mentioned.

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