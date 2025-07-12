The green energy illusion
The failure of the press to do its job is also gruesomely on display with the fabled “green energy transition”. It’s not happening, and whether you think it should be, or could be, or are convinced that it’s undesirable or even impossible. you want to know basic stuff such as that it’s not.
We understand that some organizations reporting on current event…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.