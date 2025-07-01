Robson on Climate Nonsense

Bruce McIntyre
5d

And where pray tell will these new electric cars come from? US automakers are all in on ICE vehicles, Teslas have a 100% tariff, Chinese have a 100% tariff. Honda put the EV fantasy supply chain in Ontario on hold. BMW just recalled all theirs because they might just shut off (no one can afford BMW's anyway) and the sole EV produced here in Ingersoll Ontario, a delivery van, has shuttered operations ostensibly until October but possibly forever. Toyota is focused on hybrids. Oh and BC Ferry Corp says no EV's on our boats please. Fire hazard. Lunacy.

Harry
4d

Also, where are they planning on getting the electricity for all these EVs and the AI powerhouse that they’re going to create in Canada and all those big data centres?

