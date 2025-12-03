The effect of more CO2 on Knobby Club Rush
From the CO2Science Archive: The Knobby Club sounds like a hangout for snooty English gentlemen, straight out of a PG Wodehouse farce, and the Knobby Club Rush would presumably be either its initiation rite or a hasty eviction from its premises. And its Latin name Ficinia Nodosa L. certainly sounds like the sort of scheming English lady Wodehouse is alw…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.