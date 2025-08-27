The effect of extra CO2 on Wallaby grass
From the CO2Science Archive: Wallaby grass, formally known as Rytidosperma richardsonii (Cashmore) but formerly formally known as Austrodanthia richardsonii (Cashmore) and formally before that Danthonia richardsonii Cashmore. We don’t know why a grass would change its name so often since it can hardly be hiding from the law. Rather, under its tongue-fri…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.