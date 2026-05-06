From the CO2Science archive: Hemizonia congesta is a pretty daisy-like flowering grass native to western North America which has edible seeds, provides pollen for bees and is hardy even in dry weather. But instead of coming up with a nice name based on those good qualities, such as “Daisy bee grass,” the plant-naming committee nitpicked that the stem apparently smells like tar and smeared it as Tarweed. But in 2006 there were two experiments showing that an extra 300 ppm boosted its growth by an average of 48.5 percent. So if, like the nice kid at school stuck with an unfortunate nickname, we can’t get Hayfield Tarweed the love it deserves we can at least give it some CO2. The bees will thank us.