From the CO2Science archive: This week we are looking at Bouteloua gracilis, or Blue Grama. Why is Grama so blue? Is it because you haven’t called lately? Or because Grampa broke her favourite teacup? Either way, a little CO2 should perk her up. From 1988 to 2018 there were 10 experiments showing that an extra 300 ppm CO2 boosted Blue Grama’s growth by 56.8 percent. So give her a call and remind her to get outside and breathe in some of that nice fresh CO2 we’ve been adding to the air.