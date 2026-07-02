From the CO2Science.org archive: Sorghastrum nutans (L.) is the official state grass of both Oklahoma and South Carolina. Do you have a state grass where you live? (They’re surprisingly common and for bonus points name the three Canadian provinces that have one, and what it is.) If you don’t, maybe you should adopt Yellow Indian grass too because it’s a hardy “tallgrass”, an understandable designation since it can reach seven feet tall, that helps with erosion control, provides pollinator habitat and is a forage crop for livestock. And it thrives with more CO2. From 1998 to 2018 there were 5 experiments showing an additional 300 ppm boosted its growth an average 194.6 percent. Which is very impressive although in this case the results differed quite a bit between experiments, so your results may vary. Except the bit where you can’t see anything while outstanding in your field of Sorghastrum nutans.