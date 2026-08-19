From the CO2Science archive: Cryptomeria japonica is apparently originally from China, not Japan, and is not a cedar either. Ah, the wacky world of plant names. But whatever this thing is not, it definitely is a big beautiful evergreen that produces Sugi wood, prized for use in buildings and furniture. And the supply will only improve in the years ahead. In 2017 there were eight experiments showing an additional 300 ppm CO2 resulted in an average 77.9% surge in Japanese Cedar’s growth.