From the CO2Science Archive: Our friends at CO2science.org refer to this plant as Mile-A-Minute vine, but the google says that name is usually given to Persicaria Perfoliata. Both are fast-growing vines with the usual mix of good and bad qualities. Ipomoea cairica is also known as Morning Glory. It is edible, pretty and has medicinal properties. And it can be a noxious pest when it takes over. With more CO2 in the air we may soon have to call it two-miles-a-minute. In 2009 there was an experiment showing that an additional 300 ppm in the air boosted its growth rate by 61 percent.