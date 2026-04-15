From the CO2Science Archive: Avicennia marina sounds like a place to moor your boat. And indeed sometimes you actually could where the plant also known as Grey Mangrove grows because it likes low estuaries subject to regular tidal intrusions, in the coastal zones of Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In addition to liking regular salt-water baths, Grey mangrove likes CO2. On 2019 and 2020 there were six studies showing that an extra 300 parts per million CO2 boosted its growth by an average of 80.7 percent.