From the CO2Science.org archive: you say sweet potato, I say Ipomoea batatas (L.) Lam., which, despite the name, is not a potato. Nor do we say “I yam what I yam” because it’s not one though it’s often called one too. Instead, oddly, it’s part of the Morning Glory vine family (Convolvulaceae) which as we have already seen benefits greatly from additional CO2. So it is no surprise that sweet potato likewise enjoys rising CO2 levels. From 1985 to 2018 there were 8 studies showing that an additional 300 ppm CO2 boosted its growth by 35.8 percent. So whether you prefer yours boiled, baked, made into French fries, or called the wrong thing, the future looks bright for Ipomoea batatas.