From the CO2Science.org archive: What would be a worse name for a plant to go through life with than Broomrape? Well, arguably “Lesser broomrape”. But believe it or not this week’s specimen is also known as Hellroot. Understandably, as it’s a parasite, a pest, a prohibited plant and apparently a problem that afflicts plants around the planet, so if you happen to see it growing near you call your local farm protection bureau and ask them to bring napalm. Fortunately our carbon sins don’t seem to benefit Broomrape. In 1999 there was an experiment exposing it to an additional 300 ppm CO2 and there was no recorded increase in its growth. What the Hellroot?