From the CO2Science archive: Lantana camara is unique in the plant world because its Latin name is the same as its common name, and it doesn’t appear to have a long list of alternate names. But like many other plants it was introduced to regions outside of its native tropical habitat, such as the US and Australia, likely because it is a hardy and attractive perennial, only later to be condemned as an invasive pest, not least because it is toxic to animals. According to Wikipedia someone in Australia had the bright idea of introducing insects to control it, which were called (naturally) the Lantana bug. Unfortunately, “not only has it failed to have a noticeable impact on the lantana population, it has even become a pest in horticulture” with the Lantana bug attacking other plants instead. (Hubris, meet nemesis… again.) Also according to Wikipedia there is an active debate over whether Lantana berries are poisonous, with some describing them as edible and useful, and others warning that they are lethal. We do not propose to settle that debate here, or anywhere, though we are puzzled that it’s hard to determine. What we can tell you is that CO2 is not lethal to Lantana. In 2003 and 2009 there were three experiments showing that an additional 300 ppm CO2 boosted its growth by an average of 131.7 percent.