From the CO2Science archive: This week’s plant is Chenopodium album which sounds like a well-worn LP you’d find on the shelf of a prog rock fan. As is so often the case we do not know how it came to be given its common name Lamb’s quarters, much less its alternate names goosefoot or fat hen. Actually one other one, wild spinach, does make some sense: the young shoots are edible and nutritious and so are the seeds. Moreover it is hardy and adaptable, having made its way around the world, and these lamb’s quarters will continue to frolic through fields on every continent as more CO2 enriches the atmosphere. From 1989 to 2011 there were 20 experiments showing that an extra 300 ppm CO2 boosted its growth by an average of 46%.