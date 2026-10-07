From the CO2Science.org archive: The Latin name for this plant is Kielmeyera coriacea (Mart.) and its popular name is pau santo which is Portuguese for “holy wood” (not Hollywood) because it’s from Brazil where it’s revered for its medicinal properties and its potential as a new supply of cork. And in the year 2000 there were three experiments showing an additional 300 ppm CO2 boosted its growth by 88.7 percent depending on the availability of nutrients. So pop a cork for Kielmeyera Coriacea because its future looks bright (brighter than Hollywood’s in fact).