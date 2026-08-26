From the CO2Science archive: Lonicera japonica grows well in Japan, China and other Asian nations, and in fact pretty much everywhere. It was brought to the US in the early 1800s to serve as an attractive, hardy ground cover, eventually doing well enough to earn status as an invasive pest (in North America you can find handy guides to distinguishing the mean nasty invasive honeysuckles with a hollow brown pith from the “well-behaved” locals with a solid white one.) Though it’s hardly fair to call something “invasive” when people brought it in deliberately because they liked it, and hard to understand on what Darwinian basis one would condemn a species for flourishing. In any case it has lovely flowers and reportedly has an edible nectar, though as it grows so quickly many gardeners have adopted newer variants that don’t spread as aggressively. But if it’s Japanese Honeysuckle you want, you’re in luck. From 1991 to 2004 there were four experiments showing an extra 300 ppm boosted its growth by 312.8%. There was also one study that showed an extra 600 ppm CO2 boosted its growth by 70 percent, and we’re not sure why the growth boost was lower, but either way more CO2 means more Lonicera japonica.