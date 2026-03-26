From the CO2Science.org archive: Phalaris aquatica L. is native to Southern Europe and the Caucasus, according to Wikipedia, but also native to Africa and western Asia according to another source. Which pretty much means it’s native everywhere. And wherever it’s from, it now seems to be happily at home most other places including Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Hawaii, mainland USA elsewhere. It’s a good forage crop which means cows like to munch it and turn it onto pot roasts and for that contribution to life’s buffet we are grateful. And Harding Grass is grateful for CO2. From 1984 to 2007 there were 13 experiments that showed an extra 300 ppm boosted its growth an average of 24.6%.