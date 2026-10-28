Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
15h

As a retired dairy farmer and an Agricultural Scientist, I love these reminders of the value of airborne plant food.

See this paper in a wonderful collection.

THE COLLECTION

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/climate-change-the-facts-2017

13 Carbon Dioxide and Plant Growth

Dr Craig D. Idso

“This is an amazing paper and it falls right into my original ballpark – Agronomy…You all know that the level of CO2 is seriously sub-optimal for plant growth and a revelation in this paper is that the temperature is arguably sub-optimal as well…The trend in CO2, from a preindustrial baseline a bit under 300 ppm we are now about 400 and we could reach 800 by the end of the century …(results) extra growth of plants with 300ppm extra CO2 … Average for herbaceous plants is 33% extra biomass. Especially strong performers are fruit of all kinds including grapes and also carrots and turnips near 70% extra. Trees do even better, woody plants average 50% more biomass with the extra CO2.”

The joy of extra CO2

“The outcome is that even the most extreme warming projected by the IPCC will not adversely impact the majority of the plants on earth.”

THE COLLECTION

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/climate-change-the-facts-2017

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Harry's avatar
Harry
20h

My high school chemistry teacher told us that the only actual aphrodisiac ever discovered by science is parsley. Yep, regular old boring parsley. The only problem is that to have any effect at all, you have to eat 200 pounds of parsley, which is why it’s never caught on. Even in high school I thought this was BS, but at least it was entertaining.

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