From the CO2Science.org archive: Lactuca sativa, or common lettuce, is a staple of the modern diet. According to Wikipedia “The leaves are most often used raw in green salads, although lettuce is also seen in other kinds of food, such as sandwiches, wraps and soups; it can also be grilled.” In case you didn’t know what that bland green stuff was. Mind you Wikipedia also says that in ancient times the ancestor to modern lettuce was considered an aphrodisiac fit for the gods, something we admit does not readily come to mind when picking over the icebergs in the local grocery store. We also note that iceberg lettuce is among the least nutritious of various lettuces and alternatives. And that while we are particularly fond of a good Caesar salad, which is very hard to come by in most modern restaurants, the best place for lettuce is between bacon and tomato in the classic BLT sandwich, the very thought of which has us thinking of taking a break and heading to the kitchen. But not before letting you know that from 1984 to 2020 there were 17 experiments showing that CO2 increases of 300, 600 and 900 ppm respectively would result in growth gains of 26.5, 56.3 and 100.4 percent respectively. So whichever use you have in mind for your leafy greens, their future is very promising.