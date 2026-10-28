From the CO2Science.org archive: Lactuca sativa, or common lettuce, is a staple of the modern diet. According to Wikipedia “The leaves are most often used raw in green salads, although lettuce is also seen in other kinds of food, such as sandwiches, wraps and soups; it can also be grilled.” In case you didn’t know what that bland green stuff was. Mind you Wikipedia also says that in ancient times the ancestor to modern lettuce was considered an aphrodisiac fit for the gods, something we admit does not readily come to mind when picking over the icebergs in the local grocery store. We also note that iceberg lettuce is among the least nutritious of various lettuces and alternatives. And that while we are particularly fond of a good Caesar salad, which is very hard to come by in most modern restaurants, the best place for lettuce is between bacon and tomato in the classic BLT sandwich, the very thought of which has us thinking of taking a break and heading to the kitchen. But not before letting you know that from 1984 to 2020 there were 17 experiments showing that CO2 increases of 300, 600 and 900 ppm respectively would result in growth gains of 26.5, 56.3 and 100.4 percent respectively. So whichever use you have in mind for your leafy greens, their future is very promising.
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As a retired dairy farmer and an Agricultural Scientist, I love these reminders of the value of airborne plant food.
See this paper in a wonderful collection.
THE COLLECTION
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/climate-change-the-facts-2017
13 Carbon Dioxide and Plant Growth
Dr Craig D. Idso
“This is an amazing paper and it falls right into my original ballpark – Agronomy…You all know that the level of CO2 is seriously sub-optimal for plant growth and a revelation in this paper is that the temperature is arguably sub-optimal as well…The trend in CO2, from a preindustrial baseline a bit under 300 ppm we are now about 400 and we could reach 800 by the end of the century …(results) extra growth of plants with 300ppm extra CO2 … Average for herbaceous plants is 33% extra biomass. Especially strong performers are fruit of all kinds including grapes and also carrots and turnips near 70% extra. Trees do even better, woody plants average 50% more biomass with the extra CO2.”
The joy of extra CO2
“The outcome is that even the most extreme warming projected by the IPCC will not adversely impact the majority of the plants on earth.”
THE COLLECTION
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/climate-change-the-facts-2017
My high school chemistry teacher told us that the only actual aphrodisiac ever discovered by science is parsley. Yep, regular old boring parsley. The only problem is that to have any effect at all, you have to eat 200 pounds of parsley, which is why it’s never caught on. Even in high school I thought this was BS, but at least it was entertaining.