The effect of additional CO2 on Emblic
From the CO2Science archive: Also known as Hyllanthus emblica Gaertn, this tree in India bears a sour fruit that, according to Wikipedia, was likened in ancient Buddhist writing to all wisdom: “O Bhagavan, the entire origination of all types of phenomena throughout time is within the range of your mind, like an ambalan fruit in the palm of your hand.” I…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.