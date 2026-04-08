From the CO2Science archive: Does Alloteropsis semialata (R.Br.) Hitchc. remind you of a cockatoo? If so you have a more vivid imagination than we do. It is also known as black seed grass, which makes more sense because it produces black seeds. But whether or not those black seeds remind you of a chatty white-crested bird, you will have more of them to contemplate as CO2 levels go up. In 2001 there were 6 experiments showing that an average of 300 parts per million extra CO2 boosted Cockatoo Grass growth by an average of 41.2%.