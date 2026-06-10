From the CO2Science.org archive: Hippophae gyantsensis grows in China, naturally enough, but also in many cooler regions of the world including northern part of Europe and Asia. The fruit of this hardy shrub is loaded with vitamins C, E and K, and it is so revered in Chinese medicine for its healing powers that it is called the “holy fruit“. And if it could talk, Chinese Seabuckthorn would probably (a) say call us holy fruit not “seabuckthorn” and (b) call CO2 the holy gas because an experiment in 2015 showed that an extra 300 ppm CO2 helped it to grow 55 percent bigger.