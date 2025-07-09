The effect of additional CO2 on Bitter Dock
From the CO2Science.org archive: Rumex obtusifolius L. or Bitter Dock, also known as broad-leaved dock, bluntleaf dock, dock leaf, dockens and even butter dock, is either an invasive weed or a tasty salad green (or both) depending on whom you ask. It grows throughout the world, and as the amount of CO2 in the air rises it will grow even better. In 1998 …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.