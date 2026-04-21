Robson on Climate Nonsense

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John Robson
3h

Perhaps because I studied real economics, the kind founded on the insight that incentives matter, not neo-Keynesian computer-modeling wish-fulfilment.

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
4h

“Whereas the US is far better placed to weather the storm precisely because unlike nearly every other Western nation it has not spent decades trying to destroy its energy sector and succeeding better than governments usually do.”

I am not sure I will enjoy another essay this week as much as I enjoyed reading this.

Why is it that a history professor understands economics better than 5/8s of the rest of the world’s economists?

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