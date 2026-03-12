Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
3h

This would indeed appear to be a case of how science ought to work! Thanks, John.

Reply
Share
J Holden's avatar
J Holden
9h

Thinking back to halo hydrocarbons in the ozone layer. Those darn aerosol hair sprays are killing the polar bear. Lol

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture