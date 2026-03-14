Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victorine Warner's avatar
Victorine Warner
1h

Nailed it all once again MrRobson. I'm so tired of all this stupidity. Can we not just put all of the stupidity into a blender along with all the green reset ideologues and hit the fast foward/puree button and start over? 🙏

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture