Robson on Climate Nonsense

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J Holden
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As I age I have noticed that I have become out of balance. Nevertheless I did find some AI generated details that prove that decaying forests are exactly what mother earth needs to put the earth back into balance. Get out there and "Plant a Deciduous Tree"

Recent research has also identified decomposing leaves in soil as a surprising source of nitrous oxide (N2O), a greenhouse gas approximately 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide, which is released from "hot spots" where leaf particles create micro-habitats for specific bacteria.

These natural processes are integral to the Earth's carbon cycle, returning carbon to the atmosphere after plants absorb it during photosynthesis. While CO2 from decomposition is part of a natural balance, human activities like deforestation or creating landfills can accelerate these emissions and disrupt that equilibrium

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