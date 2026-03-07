Robson on Climate Nonsense

Rafe Champion
Bjorn Lomborg has done great work on the cost-benefit analysis of climate mitigation programs, picking up the opportunity costs. Sadly, he is still worried about climate change, and he thinks that we should be concerned about warming that might occur in some decades or maybe centuries hence. To the contrary, I think he needs to read a good book or two and stop worrying.

The warming since the Little Ice Age has been unequivocally beneficial and we are still well short of the Roman warm period, which is the best time on Earth that we know about from written records.

In any case, warming will be concentrated in the colder parts of the world so the mythical average temperature of the planet will increase while the colder parts become more habitable, with minimal chance at the equator.

CO2 is plant food and they would like three or four times as much. It was a minor driver driver of warming and the effect was probably extinguished by the time of the industrial revolution due to the diminishing returns.

Estimates of the cost of climate mitigation and the net zero Ponzi range up to 30 trillions, depending how many of the opportunity costs you count. Whatever the number is, the results are disastrous.

Electricity has become more expensive, in worse cases by a factor of 2 or 3, and once-proud industrial nations are plunging into rapid deindustrialization (see Germany and Britain).

Blackouts are looming in the most wind- and solar-loaded grids (they have occurred in Spain). Even in the United States, problems are looming due to data centres. Prescient observers like Kathryn Porter were sounding the alarm years ago, before anyone was talking about data centers.

There are problems with grid inertia in RE-loaded systems, as well as with frequency and voltage regulation, which are critical for precision machinery.

Then we come to the environmental impact, which has been catastrophic all the way from the toxic swamps in the Congo to the disposal of unprecedented quantities of toxic junk after their relatively short working lives.

Wind droughts are the root of the problem but the meteorologists didn’t want anyone to know about them. A serious investigation is required.

