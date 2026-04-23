Robson on Climate Nonsense

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John Robson
6h

We like to strike a positive note. (Someone I know once dismissed all of classical music as "just a bunch of violins going deedle deedle" but happily they were kidding.)

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EvanP's avatar
EvanP
6h

A matter close to my heart as a lifelong violin player. Thanks!

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