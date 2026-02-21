Robson on Climate Nonsense

Victorine Warner
I only listen to the foolishness now. They won't listen to reason and facts. They just want to be hysterical about it and jet off to protest. So I smile and nod. And I sit back and enjoy the sun/rain/snow/wind. and my glass of red wine. Thank you John. You are the voice of my sanity

KZwick
If the DJT administration succeeds in changing the course of Climate Crisis Madness, will the new common, world enemy be Aliens from another galaxy?

