Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
15h

“a simple check of the report’s projections against reality show how wrong he was. But as usual in climate science, unlike the other kind, being wrong doesn’t seem to matter.” That is the telltale mark of the CO2 Climate Cult”…they are immune to the truth

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
15h

I like your quote “

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