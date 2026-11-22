Conspiracy unmasked! According to the Guardian, hapless British politician Ed Miliband has just warned the EU and others that “the collapse of natural systems around the world” would be bad. But apparently Miliband’s former boss, hapless British ex-Prime Minister Keir Starmer, tried to hide it: “The joint intelligence committee (JIC) report, revealed by the Guardian, was scheduled to be published last October, but was suppressed on the eve of its launch by Downing Street. A redacted version was issued in January under the Freedom of Information Act, but ministers have continued to resist calls for the full report to be made public.” It’s far from obvious what the report could contain that people who willingly listen to Miliband don’t already think. As it’s far from obvious that Britain’s Labour Party, all in on the green energy transition or at least the bit where conventional energy goes away, is engaged in a vast right-wing plot to hide climate change from the voters, its supporters, the Davoisie or the press. But hey, some mindsets are just conspiratorial. Exxon knew, man!

According to the Grauniad:

“Miliband told the meeting, the first such discussion among foreign ministers, that the coming El Niño, which has been supercharged by climate breakdown, would test the world’s food systems as never before.”

Ooooh. Supercharged. Notice how this kind of term is increasingly deployed since merely opening “the gates of hell” has lost its piquancy. Note also the reference to climate breakdown as a cause not an effect (and one that isn’t even happening).

Miliband also said:

“The countries fit for the future will be those that see climate and nature as intrinsic to economic and national security. Countries that anticipate risks and invest in resilience before crises hit. Countries that seize the incredible opportunities the clean energy transition presents. Countries that don’t just see the connections but act on them.”

Deep thoughts. But hey, the UK has been in that category at least since Tony Blair and “Cool Britannia” (“as we move to a new, low carbon economy, there are major opportunities for our businesses to become world leaders in the technologies we will need for the future – such as fuel cells, offshore wind and tidal power”) and what has come of it? Other than high energy prices, deindustrialization and collapsing national security? Well, see, now:

“That is why the UK is placing climate and nature security at the heart of our national security and foreign policy decision-making.”

Yeah. Beats things like aircraft carriers, nuclear weapons and cybersecurity, none of which Britain now has in anything like serviceable form. (Their tiny band of nuclear-missile subs have no hunter-killer subs to protect them.) Also, of course, with the modern virtue-signaling politician unable to do anything about anything except make it vaguely worse, it enables you to rush about to and at conferences uttering high-minded sentiments with like-minded cosmopolitan statespersons from nowhere, and be assured you are wise and farsighted not an ineffectual blatherskite.

The British government certainly cannot do anything about “climate”. It can’t even do anything meaningful about its own “greenhouse gas” emissions let alone those of humanity generally, never mind the natural carbon cycle. And even if it could, it wouldn’t change the weather at all, let alone in predictable, measurable, beneficial ways. As Matt Ridley just wrote:

“In Britain’s case, if we reach net zero by 2050, the world will be 0.00376C less warm in 2100. That is to say, at a cost of £695billion we can make our great-grandchildren’s lives cooler by under four thousandths of a degree Celsius – less in summer in the daytime, more in winter at night.”

Of course the British government could do something about overspending, underinvestment in defence, security of its borders, cybervulnerability and so on. Or at least it could if the people in it were not shadows of their predecessors when it comes to basic competence. But it’s too much like hard work and would require telling the populace things it doesn’t want to hear and doing it on purpose, a talent and a disposition they do not possess. So instead they blather about stuff the press thinks cool.

The press in turn peddles conspiracy theories about them. It seems an odd way for both to spend their time.