Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Holden's avatar
J Holden
21h

You had me at Hello but lost me at Amplifier Stack. As an old Brew Master my eyes lit up with the 600 ppm CO2 and accelerated growth of Irish Moss.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture