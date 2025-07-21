Soar point
We also find ourselves asking “Was your thesaurus consumed in the conflagration?” after reading “Temperatures to soar to 34C today” To be outdone, MSN’s (subsequently edited) headline was “Wimbledon fans warned as heatwave soars to 33C”. All soar all the time. Including this pathetic example: “Where temperatures are set to soar to 28°C – as another heat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.