Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
4d

Figures don’t lie, but liars sure figure!🙄

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Harry's avatar
Harry
3d

We are shocked to discover that the US southwestern desert is experiencing a drought, shocked! We also note a lack of rainfall across most of Northern Africa, obviously also due to fossil fuels. Quick, some one call Greta!

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